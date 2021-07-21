Well Maintained and In Good Condition. Affordable Housing. Move In Soon. 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms. Spacious and Comfortable 1,188 SQ FT. One Level. Manufactured Home. Double Wide. 1991 Marlette. 55 Plus Community. In Tim WA Estates Park. Space Rent is $525 Per Month. Utilities Are Not Included. Forced Air Heating w/ Heat Pump. Outbuildings/Sheds. Ramp Access. Off Street Parking.
2 Bedroom Home in Kelso - $79,900
