 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Kelso - $59,900

2 Bedroom Home in Kelso - $59,900

Well Maintained and In Good Condition. Affordable Housing. Move In Soon. 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms. Spacious and Comfortable 960 SQ FT. Plus or Minus. One Level. Double Wide Manufactured Home. 1990 MODULINE ARDMORE 24/40. Located in Tim Wa Estates a 55 Plus Community. Space Rent is $574 Per Mo. Utilities Are Not Included. NEW Furnace Forced Air Heating w/ NEW Heat Pump. Outbuildings/Shed. Off Street Parking. Carport. Buyer Must Be Satisfied with Park Rules and Regs and Obtain Park Approval.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

NORPAC workers announce unionization effort with ILWU

NORPAC workers announce unionization effort with ILWU

According to NW Labor Press, International Longshore and Warehouse Union Local 21 filed a petition asking the National Labor Relations Board to hold an election for about 160 papermakers at the mill. There are also efforts underway to organize roughly 220 other workers at the mill who work in maintenance, warehouse, fiberline and flexpool.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News