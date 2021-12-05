2 Bedroom Home in Kelso - $59,900

Well Maintained and In Good Condition. Affordable Housing. Move In Soon. 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms. Spacious and Comfortable 960 SQ FT. Plus or Minus. One Level. Double Wide Manufactured Home. 1990 MODULINE ARDMORE 24/40. Located in Tim Wa Estates a 55 Plus Community. Space Rent is $574 Per Mo. Utilities Are Not Included. NEW Furnace Forced Air Heating w/ NEW Heat Pump. Outbuildings/Shed. Off Street Parking. Carport. Buyer Must Be Satisfied with Park Rules and Regs and Obtain Park Approval.