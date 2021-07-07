 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Kelso - $39,900

Well-maintained single-wide in highly sought-after 55+ Brookhollow Park. Affordable space rent includes water/sewer. End unit on dead-end street, nice yard w/privacy, extra storage, parking. Home is move-in ready, or give the interior a coat of paint and you're set! SELLER IS LICENSED REAL ESTATE AGENT IN WA.SELLER WILL FINANCE WITH $15K DOWN. ALL OFFERS SUBJECT TO PARK APPROVAL

