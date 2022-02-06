2 Bedroom Home in Kelso - $325,000

Nothing to worry about but maybe a little paint! This 2 bedroom home plus office is in great condition. Hardwood floors throughout living room, dining room, hall & bedrooms. Kitchen with granite countertops. Primary bedroom with large closet and attached bathroom is accessed through the office with closet (could make a great nursery too). Large detached garage with workbench & lots of storage including pulldown access to attic & cabinets. Fenced back with Trex deck. Heat pump & tons of storage.