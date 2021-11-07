2 Bedroom Home in Kelso - $289,000

Remodeled home, ready for you to move in! You will not need to unpack your tools for this one...NEW roof along with exterior paint and deck. Kitchen and bathroom has just been completely updated...just for you! NEW light fixtures, flooring, interior paint and kitchen appliances. PLUS there is extra space/office off of the spacious garage. Plenty of parking plus a fenced back yard. Conveniently located near shopping, schools and access to the freeway. Call to schedule your appointment!