2 Bedroom Home in Kelso - $224,900

Charming one story bungalow in the heart of Kelso. Inviting covered front porch and fenced yard. New flooring,paint, and fixtures throughout! Beautiful coved ceilings in living and dining room. Lots of original charm! Located two blocks from Wallace Elementary School, near Cowlitz River, close proximity to shops and restaurants and within a 5 minute drive to freeway access.

