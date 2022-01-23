 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Kelso - $224,900

This solid and well maintained home is ready for you! The long-time owner has decided to hang his hat on being a landlord, but not before spending months of his time and considerable expense in making sure that the turn-key finished product meets his high standards. A newer roof, new flooring, and fresh paint inside and out just to start. The home has good space with 2 bedrooms on the main level and a large bonus room upstairs, great curb appeal, and it sets 4 minutes from I-5.

