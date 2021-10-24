2 Bedroom Home in Kelso - $219,000

This quiet neighborhood brings you this two bedroom, one full bathroom home. The covered front entry leads into the large living space filled with natural light. Bright kitchen, newly remodeled, with ample cabinets and separate dining room. All kitchen appliances stay with the home. Both bedrooms and full bathroom located own the hall. Separate utility room for washer and dryer, plus additional storage. Security system to stay with the home! Ally access for parking and additional parking off street! Great location, close to town and walking distance to school.