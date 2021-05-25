 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Kelso - $200,000

2 Bedroom Home in Kelso - $200,000

Adorable 1923 craftsman bungalow style home. Sold as is. Seller to do no repairs. Great use of space for under 800sqft. Come take this home to the next level with your own ideas. Great starter home or rental potential. This one will go fast. View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News