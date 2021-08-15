2 Bedroom Home in Kelso - $199,000

 Skip to main content
Back on market and better than ever! So much potential as a rental property or for your own personal home! Interior and exterior recently repainted, new carpet, cleaned and ready to go! This has been a great rental for years. 2 beds, one bath. Newer laminate flooring. BONUS: detached structure has plumbing and electrical....possibilities are endless! Call to schedule your tour today!

