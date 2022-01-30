 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Kelso - $189,000

Looking for a home to make your own. Come take a look at this convenient 2 bed 1 bath home located close to all the amenities and I-5. home features newer interior paint, Vinyl windows, original hardwood floors waiting for a new finish, 1 car garage/extra room, has French doors currently but could easily be switched back to garage door, and even a fenced back yard. come see it today. Home sold AS-IS.

