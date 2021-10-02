2 Bedroom Home in Kalama - $525,000

This fabulous custom built cabin sits on 1000 FT OF KALAMA RIVER WATERFRONT in a gated community, across a quaint cable bridge. Catch your own fresh salmon for dinner, make "smores" by an outdoor fire, hike the numerous trails, kayak the Kalama or relax on your secluded deck and watch the ducks play. Outbuildings include a detached workshop & a single car garage [both with power and lights]. An absolute must see to truly appreciate this one of a kind property.