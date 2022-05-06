 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Kalama - $359,000

  • Updated
Brand new man. home! 2 bdrm, 2 bath with lots of upgrades. Cleared area for a shop, Large ped. easement to river, great fishing spot, 4 miles from I-5. Has very nice shed for storage. Not much in this price range on almost 1/2 acre. Very quiet place to call home!

