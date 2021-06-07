 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Castle Rock - $849,900

2 Bedroom Home in Castle Rock - $849,900

2 Bedroom Home in Castle Rock - $849,900

Perched, 180 degree view of valley below, Castle Rock and all the territory between you and Cannon Beach. This 10 acre (2 lots) property has 2 homes with 2 septic systems and was built with quality in mind. Main home is 2316 sqft w/2 bedrooms,1 full bath. 2nd structure is 1080 sqft w/attached garage/shop, bedroom upstairs, 3/4 bath downstairs, and bright, sunken living area to enjoy EXPANSIVE sunsets. Choose Toutle or CR schools. Build on the 2nd lot (5 acre) or sell. Weddings, winery, horses, hunting lodge, endless possibilities! Abuts forest land full of elk, bear, deer, and other wildlife that regularly wander in the front yard. Complete privacy, control your view, call now for appointment! View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News