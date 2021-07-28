 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Castle Rock - $75,000

2 Bedroom Home in Castle Rock - $75,000

2 Bedroom Home in Castle Rock - $75,000

The property is held in an estate, which means the estate rep nor the agents have any documentation on the property other than what is available on the county records. There are soils issues as is obvious from walking the property and looking inside the garage. WE HAVE NO REPORTS regarding the soils. The MFG Home is in rough condition and is old, which means that anything other than "investor financing" is likely not possible. Po

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News