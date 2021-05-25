 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Castle Rock - $275,000

2 Bedroom Home in Castle Rock - $275,000

Two separate tax parcels, one acre each, live in this house while you build on the other or sell extra parcel. Park like acreage, 5 minutes to town. Fully fenced property features garden, firepit, horseshoes, a variety of fruit & nut trees & tons of parking for all the toys. Tucked in the trees is a darling art studio with ton of possibilities. House features an open concept, 2 bedrooms, oversized mud room & 3rd room is ideal for an office or den. Wrap around porch is perfect for entertaining! Text ANNE to 59559 for a private showing. View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News