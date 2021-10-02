2 Bedroom Home in Castle Rock - $273,500

Don't blink or you'll miss out on this adorable craftsman home recently updated. Updates include roof/windows/paint both interior and exterior/electrical panel/driveway/concrete patios and steps/shop (16x18)/storage shed (10x12)/lighting/laundry. Oh and wait don't miss the kitchen!! All new kitchen cabinetry w/ soft close doors/vinyl flooring/deep SS sink/matching white appliances. You won't leave the backyard w/plenty of entertaining & garden space. Greenest grass in town! This is a great gem!