Brand new construction Cottage Nestled in quiet connected community of Castle Rock! You're not dreaming, this listing is real. A corner lot with a 36" high fenced front yard, with parking in the rear. This petite modern abode is waiting for it first occupants!. Inside, offers large windows, Vaulted ceilings, sleek vinyl flooring, White Shaker cabinets, quartz countertops, SS appliances w/ Mini-split heat pump/AC, including a 4 season insulation package throughout! Easy stroll to Cowlitz River and trails.
2 Bedroom Home in Castle Rock - $268,000
