3 Beautiful brand new construction Cottages Nestled in quiet connected community of Castle Rock! You're not dreaming, this listing is real.This petite modern abode is waiting for coffee in the kitchen, cold drinks on the patio and BBQ's in the backyard. Inside, offers large windows, Vaulted ceilings, sleek vinyl flooring, White Shaker cabinets, quartz countertops, SS appliances w/ Mini-split heat pump/AC, including a 4 season insulation package throughout! Easy stroll to Cowlitz River and trails
2 Bedroom Home in Castle Rock - $259,000
