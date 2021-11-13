1B Football: Winlock moves on with wild win over DeSales

WALLA WALLA — It took just about every ounce of effort, but the Winlock Cardinals will advance to the second round of the 1B State playoffs after upsetting DeSales Catholic in a wild 64-60 win on Saturday.

In the biggest game of the year, Nolan Swofford and Neal Patching were at their best to lead the Cardinals to the win. Swofford toted the rock 32 times on the day, racking up 232 yards and finding the end zone three times on the game.

When patching dropped back to pass, it was bound to be a big play as he completed 17-of-21 passes for 380 yards and five touchdowns for the Cardinals.

Collin Rigalado was Patching’s top target, catching seven passes for 176 yards and two touchdowns.

All told, the Cardinals gained a staggering 672 yards of total offense — 380 in the air and 292 on the ground — outgaining the Fighting Irish by more than 100 yards in the high scoring shootout.

Despite the heavy dose of offense, the Fighting Irish carried a 48-42 lead into the fourth quarter. The Cardinals led 28-26 at the half, but surrendered the lead back to the Irish in the third.