105.5 KUKN's "Acoustic Concert Series" with The Boomtown Saints

105.5 KUKN's "Acoustic Concert Series" is starting to take shape as the popular radio station announced "The Boomtown Saints" will headline their next show.

The spectacle of KUKN's concerts returns to Longview's Columbia Theater after a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the door. They are available at Bob's Sporting Goods or www.kukn.com/tickets. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the show at 7 p.m.

Boomtown Saints, an 8 Track Entertainment and Warner Music Group recording artist, are the upcoming "it" duo in country music thanks to their critically acclaimed debut single "All Trucks Go To Heaven," which is quickly rising on the Billboard chart.

The Boomtown Saints have accumulated acclaim across North America for their exhilarating live performances and have been compared to country music legends like Brooks and Dunn, Big and Rich, and Montgomery Gentry.

John Paul, owner and president of 105.5 KUKN, said: "these shows are a great way to bring Nashville to Longview/Kelso. You get to hear a brand-new band and then meet them after the show in the lobby of the theatre."