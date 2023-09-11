Oregon defeated Texas Tech 38-30 Saturday night at Jones AT&T Stadium.

Here are 10 takeaways from the game as the No. 13 Ducks (2-0) prepare to host Hawaii (1-2):

1) Mettle, resilience

Both sides made more than their share of mistakes and can justly feel they should have won. Oregon made the biggest plays in the biggest moments. Could the Ducks have taken stronger command earlier in the game? Yes. Could Texas Tech have been ahead three scores if not for the sack-fumble? Yes. Each had big fourth-down stops. Each got strong overall play from their quarterbacks. Oregon’s defense simply created the takeaways. At a difficult place to play and having to play from behind two scores in the second half, that’s extremely hard to do.

Does it bode well in October and November? Far too early to say, but younger players experiencing that when they weren’t a part of the win at Washington State last season can’t hurt.

2) Camden Lewis was clutch

Oregon’s kicker had a great night with three critical field goals, two to put Oregon ahead. Lewis has become a consistent, reliable kicker over the years. It’s a far cry from the player who made the game-winner at Washington State in 2019, which he said he was much more nervous about, or the kicker who lost the job in 2020.

“I’ve changed so much over this time,” Lewis said. “Even my kicking form is completely different than it was at that time. The things I say in my head before every kick are completely different. The coaches are different. Everything’s changed. My holders are different. My snapper’s different. I’m a different guy than I was back then and I think the confidence comes from doing it every day in practice. We do two-minute drill all the time. We’ve run those plays and setup that kick a bunch of times.”

3) Defense was opportunistic

Four takeaways, with one on the final play, four sacks and two pass breakups is a decent rate of chaos on 72 defensive snaps. The defense did not have a stellar day. There were several drive-extending penalties that were entirely avoidable

4) Some penalties were unacceptable

Starting with the obvious, 14 penalties is extreme and too many. It’s tied for the most under Dan Lanning. Putting the four false starts aside, as Oregon felt Texas Tech’s defensive line cadence and stemming was to blame, the offense had a couple of procedural penalties and a holding call. Procedural are more problematic and readily correctable. But all six defensive penalties were avoidable, several were extremely costly, and cannot be repeated against better teams. The three pass interference calls were all correct and all avoidable. Two late hits and too many men on the field are also not tolerable.

5) Tyler Shough played very well

For 59 minutes, Shough was having the best game of the night. He delivered some big throws and was masterful with his feet — the fourth down stop was not his fault. Two interceptions in the final minute, one on the final play, skew what was otherwise one of the better games of his career. Shough’s running ability against Oregon’s defense, especially in favorable box counts and against specific edge defenders, has to be something the Ducks address quickly with several mobile QBs on the schedule.

6) Bo Nix did, too

Nix had a good performance, though not great by his standards. His completion percentage was high thanks to a lot of quick throws and could have been even higher. He connected on a 72-yard touchdown to Troy Franklin that was Oregon’s longest pass play since 2019. Nix also made an extremely ill-advised throw to the end zone, his only incompletion over his final 13 attempts, that could have radically altered the game and how his play in it is viewed. We’ve not seen that kind of forced throw from Nix during his time at UO, but he showed that tendency is not 100% eradicated just yet.

7) Brandon Dorlus was a game-changer

In a prime example of the box score not conveying a defensive player’s impact, Brandon Dorlus was at the center of three critical plays. He recovered the sack-fumble caused by Jamal Hill, he rushed Shough on the game-sealing interception for Jeff Bassa and he blew up the fourth and 2 run along with Taki Taimani. Any defensive lineman would sign up for the kind of impact Dorlus had on the game, which he attributed to his teammates because he said he grew frustrated midgame with having to chase down Shough so much.

8) Oregon played a lot of players, arguably too many at times

UO is credited with playing 54 players, including 28 on defense. That’s not outrageously high. However, the personnel rotation on defense was extreme by recent standards. It created some matchups that were unfavorable for UO at times and made some instances hard to understand the thought process, other than perhaps the heat being a factor the staff was trying to strategize around fatigue. Offensively, the volume of players was tighter and likely will remain that way. The Ducks know who they are and what they have on offense. The defense is still a work in progress.

9) Running backs had very mixed results

Bucky Irving was a brute force that was hard for any one defender to stop, making his lack of opportunities in the fourth quarter more perplexing. Noah Whittington and Jordan James were less effective, with a combined 29 yards on 11 carries, and some of it was due to their own decision-making on which lanes to utilize. Those are issues easier to correct after a win than loss, but need to be monitored.

10) Some unfavorable matchups were avoidable

As noted, some of the matchups Texas Tech created were avoidable. There’s nothing Oregon could do about 6-foot-9 Mason Tharp. He was going to be a brutal matchup no matter what. Myles Price and Jerand Bradley were going to get catches, but some of their matchups could have been more advantageous for the defense. Shough also took advantage of favorable boxes and edge defenders who could not match his speed when he ran.