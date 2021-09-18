 Skip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in Woodland - $239,900

Escape the hustle and bustle to this gorgeous private property, just minutes from town. Property has a new well, a creek, and water rights! Cabin is ready to be refinished or build your dream home. Peace and tranquility await--live off the land. Trees as far as the eye can see.

