Come check out this Unique Property! Home/Shop/ADU. Total of 6000SF. 1 Bedroom/1 Bath ADU is 1384 finished + 1638 unfinished. 2x6 & 2x10 Framing! Sliding Door w/60x10 Covered Porch 12ft Ceilings. Huge Shop w/Loft! 65 Gallon Hot Water Heater. Everything is Brand New & Very Modern! Fiber Internet Service. Build your Dream Home at the Back of the Property w/Fab Views & Rent Out the ADU. Septic, Water, & Power set up for future Homesite. Weyerhaeuser Behind property. Located 3 minutes from I-5!