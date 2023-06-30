Exquisite Custom Contemporary Home on seven level acres on the Willow Grove waterfront. Pristine home boasting 1,500 SF, Great room living w 20 foot vaulted ceiling-4 designer chandeliers hang from open beams-cozy woodstove, living rm w custom plank flooring-slider to an amazing covered deck-outdoor kitchen-wet bar-solar shades-pine walls-ceiling fan, dining rm, custom kitchen w/tile floor-island & eating bar-granite counter tops-new appls, primary suite on main w/soaking tub-dual sinks-cedar sauna-separate shower, guest half bath, spacious utility rm, large family rm on upper level w/office space, ductless heat pumps, striking entry deck & 364 SF garage! The grounds offer fruit trees-fenced gardens-possible boat dock on the waterfront!
1 Bedroom Home in Longview - $577,500
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
The event is set to include vendors, food trucks and a beer garden and live music.
No injuries were reported.
A new explanation has emerged for Washington’s gas prices, which are some of the highest in the nation.
Police say Longview AMPM had history of 'disorderly' behavior before racial discrimination lawsuit filed
The lawsuit alleges a Black man was asked to "Move your car, boy."
The suspect had four warrants out for his arrest when he was pulled over June 13, police report.