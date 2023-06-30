Exquisite Custom Contemporary Home on seven level acres on the Willow Grove waterfront. Pristine home boasting 1,500 SF, Great room living w 20 foot vaulted ceiling-4 designer chandeliers hang from open beams-cozy woodstove, living rm w custom plank flooring-slider to an amazing covered deck-outdoor kitchen-wet bar-solar shades-pine walls-ceiling fan, dining rm, custom kitchen w/tile floor-island & eating bar-granite counter tops-new appls, primary suite on main w/soaking tub-dual sinks-cedar sauna-separate shower, guest half bath, spacious utility rm, large family rm on upper level w/office space, ductless heat pumps, striking entry deck & 364 SF garage! The grounds offer fruit trees-fenced gardens-possible boat dock on the waterfront!