 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
1 Bedroom Home in Longview - $309,900

1 Bedroom Home in Longview - $309,900

1 Bedroom Home in Longview - $309,900

A gorgeous 5.78 acres on Abernathy creek. The "Ohana House" was built by HGTV's tiny house nation. It is 420 sq ft in total, consisting of 2- 22' long by 8' wide homes, separated by a sunroom. Step outside onto your deck with beautiful panoramic views. Plenty of storage with the outbuildings for tools & toys. The pump/filtration house to the artisan well w/ the cleanest, crisp water, is just feet from your doorstep. Across the creek lies 2.5+ acres of lush, untouched forest land!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News