A gorgeous 5.78 acres on Abernathy creek. The "Ohana House" was built by HGTV's tiny house nation. It is 420 sq ft in total, consisting of 2- 22' long by 8' wide homes, separated by a sunroom. Step outside onto your deck with beautiful panoramic views. Plenty of storage with the outbuildings for tools & toys. The pump/filtration house to the artisan well w/ the cleanest, crisp water, is just feet from your doorstep. Across the creek lies 2.5+ acres of lush, untouched forest land!
1 Bedroom Home in Longview - $309,900
