1 Bedroom Home in Longview - $275,000

Unique opportunity to own 5 acres and a 1,440 SF home at the very end of a private road. The home offers 1 bedroom and bath upstairs and large open area, kitchen and additional bath downstairs, with generous garage/shop space. Place a manufactured home here or live in the built-out shop while you plan to build from scratch. Tons of sun and garden space. Perc test completed for new septic site. Home is well built but unpermitted so will not finance. Cash only sale. Text JESSICAH to 59559 for a private showing.