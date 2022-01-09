 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in Kelso - $125,000

Investment opportunity! Zoned Multi-Family. Potential for additional Units. Buyer to confirm with city. Cute 1 bed 1 bath home. Recent new roof. Converted carport provides additional work/storage space & laundry room. Potentially financeable with some repairs from willing buyer.

