Enjoy the relaxing life at your own paradise retreat near the Kalama River.This beautiful 3 acre parcel has so much to offer. Bring your plans or use ours-see our custom plans on the vision board. Build your dream home as you live in the 3 bay shop w/a beautiful custom apartment above the garage. Nothing is spared here and no reason to live without comfort while building or enjoy as is. The upper level apartment has a 3/4 bath, bedroom w/ a WI closet + an amazing kitchen. 3/4 bath in shop.
1 Bedroom Home in Kalama - $495,000
