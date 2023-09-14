Once in a Lifetime Opportunity to take over a turnkey Nursery: Castle Rock Nursery was Established in 1999- The Nursery is Located minutes from I-5 North. The property offers a Live and Work lifestyle setup; 800 sq ft 1 bed 1 bath residence, 2,600 sq ft green house, 1,200 greenhouse, 1,200+ sq ft barn and a 144 sq ft nursery retail office. Greenhouses are Propane heated for year-round growing. The purchase includes all left over inventory, business operations/publications, real property and fixtures. Buyer to preform all due diligence.
1 Bedroom Home in CastleRock - $599,000
-
- Updated
