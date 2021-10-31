1 Bedroom Home in Castle Rock - $289,000

Rustic Log Cabin on the river with almost 2 acres +/- is waiting for its new owner. come enjoy the sounds of nature as the River Passes by. property features 1 bedroom cabin with loft, large deck overlooking the River, fire pit, 2 lots on the River side with an additional acre across the street for your shop, dream home or ?. only minutes to I-5 makes for an easy commute for fulltime living or as a vacation getaway. Come see it today.