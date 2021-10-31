 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
1 Bedroom Home in Castle Rock - $289,000

1 Bedroom Home in Castle Rock - $289,000

1 Bedroom Home in Castle Rock - $289,000

Rustic Log Cabin on the river with almost 2 acres +/- is waiting for its new owner. come enjoy the sounds of nature as the River Passes by. property features 1 bedroom cabin with loft, large deck overlooking the River, fire pit, 2 lots on the River side with an additional acre across the street for your shop, dream home or ?. only minutes to I-5 makes for an easy commute for fulltime living or as a vacation getaway. Come see it today.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News