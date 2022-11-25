 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
0 Bedroom Home in Longview - $799,000

  Updated
5.31 acres with 5,760 s.f. top of the art commercial style warehouse. Bring your imagination, opportunities for various uses. Originally built to support up to a 4 bed house. Finished insulated warehouse that was a former I-502 grow operation. Multiple options and opportunities galore for future use. Incl industrial power and HVAC systems. 2 restrooms, breakroom, kitchen area and large industrial rooms. Professional lighting, H20 systems, and security systems are neg. Buyer verify info w/ county

