NEW PRICE!!!! 5.31 acres with 5,760 s.f. fully insulated custom built SHOP! Subdividable & ready for custom build with a shop OR keep it as is & come with your grow license and its ready to grow! Shop was a former I-502 grow operation. Incl industrial power and HVAC systems. 2 restrooms, breakroom, 1.5 kitchens and 5 large industrial rooms. Professional lighting, H20 systems, and security systems are neg. Buyer to verify all future uses w/ county. Timber cleared 12/2022.
0 Bedroom Home in Longview - $774,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
The man was accused of injuring a toddler and a baby in two separate instances.
Police say the suspect has a timeline of sexual assaults.
Ever heard of a quesabirrias? You can try one at this 14th Avenue eatery.
Tuesday marks the anniversary of the Allen Street Bridge collapse, estimated to have killed 23 people.
He was suffering from hypothermia when he was sent to the hospital Sunday.
No one was injured.
One councilman accused Hill of bullying through emails.
A log truck rollover closed Holcomb Road north of Kelso Tuesday morning, according to the Cowlitz County Department of Public Works.
The kayaker was found holding onto piling in the river.
Deputies say they used a reported stolen laptop to track the suspects.