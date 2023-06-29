NEW PRICE!!!! 5.31 acres with 5,760 s.f. fully insulated custom built SHOP! Subdividable & ready for custom build with a shop OR keep it as is & come with your grow license and its ready to grow! Shop was a former I-502 grow operation. Incl industrial power and HVAC systems. 2 restrooms, breakroom, 1.5 kitchens and 5 large industrial rooms. Professional lighting, H20 systems, and security systems are neg. Buyer to verify all future uses w/ county. Timber cleared 12/2022.
contributed
0 Bedroom Home in Longview - $650,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
The event is set to include vendors, food trucks and a beer garden and live music.
A lawsuit was filed against the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in federal court in Arizona on Thursday, demanding the agency provide Endangere…
No injuries were reported.
Footage shows the man appears to be armed with a pistol.
A new explanation has emerged for Washington’s gas prices, which are some of the highest in the nation.