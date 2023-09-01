NEW PRICE!!!! 5.31 acres with 5,760 s.f. fully insulated custom built SHOP! Subdividable & ready for custom build with a shop OR keep it as is & come with your grow license and its ready to grow or run your business! Shop was a former I-502 grow operation. Incl industrial power and HVAC systems. 2 restrooms, breakroom, 1.5 kitchens and 5 large industrial rooms. Professional lighting, H20 systems, and security systems are neg. Buyer to verify all future uses w/ county. Timber cleared 12/2022 and new seeds planted. Seller contract negotiable.
0 Bedroom Home in Longview - $599,000
