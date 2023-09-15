Endless opportunities! Build dream off-grid home, hunting cabin, vacation property or multiple Airbnb opportunities. .66 acres Rose Valley Property in Elk Meadows. Private waterfront park, access to the Coweeman river. Property survey has been done and marked, building spot cleared and ready for home.NO POWER ACCESS. Community well, septic on property. 4 miles from Weyerhauser property for hunting access. Fully furnished livable 200 sq feet Tiny cabin. Cabin includes propane appliances, fridge, full sized washer/dryer, tankless hot water heater, duel fuel generator. 3 RV dump/water spots available for airbnb, rental or guests. Beautiful, peaceful setting surrounded by trees and the sound of the river. Possible Owner Financing!